Book your easy escape to paradise with Margaritaville-at-Sea

7:25 AM, Nov 27, 2023
"Sunshine Spotlight" host Fiona Daghir takes an inside look at this floating island vacation.
Enjoy endless entertainment, indulge in delicious meals and soak up the sun with Margaritaville at Sea!

WPTV's "Sunshine Spotlight" took an inside look at this floating island vacation.

Conveniently located at the Port of Palm Beach, Margaritaville at Sea is the perfect choice for a quick getaway to the Bahamas. Their itineraries offer non-stop entertainment for guests of all ages and with seven dining venues, guests can feast on island-inspired cuisine at every meal.

Get into the Margaritaville state of mind and book today at margaritavilleatsea.com.

