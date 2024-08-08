A taste of authentic Italian history at Mia Rosebud in Boca

Originating from Chicago's famed 'Little Italy' in 1976, the Rosebud Restaurant Group is a haven for classic Italian dishes made with top-notch ingredients. Newly opened “Mia Rosebud” on Palmetto Park Road in Boca, is the first Florida location of the chain.

Sunshine Spotlight gets cooking with Alex Dana, a legendary restauranteur and founder of Rosebud Restaurant Group. Known for his meticulous attention to traditional flavors and quality, Dana curated a menu that includes beloved classics like homemade Pappardelle Pasta with San Marzano tomato sauce. Mr. Dana shares his beloved recipe for this dish, exclusively on Sunshine Spotlight.

“Keep it simple… and keep it coming!” Is the motto at Mia Rosebud.

The Rosebud Restaurant Group's distinguished reputation extends beyond culinary excellence; it's a place where Hollywood's elite have savored meals alongside music and sports icons. With regulars such as Frank Sinatra, Robert De Niro, and Tom Hanks, Mia Rosebud in Boca Raton invites guests to indulge in a bit of celebrity history while enjoying timeless Italian dishes.

Book your table at rosebudrestaurants.com.

Hours: Monday - Thursday: 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday - Saturday: 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Sunday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Happy Hour: 4 to 7 p.m. Daily.

Location: 150 E. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton