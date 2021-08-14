Wet weekend in store as Fred stays west of South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're waking up to light rain to start the morning.

Fred is a tropical depression. It will eventually push into the Gulf later Saturday and start to get a bit stronger.

With more of a westerly track, there won't be much wind for us. We will have periods of locally heavy rain as squalls move across South Florida.

Some of the individual thunderstorms could produce some gusty winds. An isolated tornado is possible, but with the westerly track, the best shear may stay well to our west.

Roughly 2-4 inches of rain is possible, maybe even a bit higher in some spots.

Fred makes landfall near Pensacola on Monday.

By mid-week, some of the moisture from Tropical Storm Grace may affect South Florida.

Grace will take the same track as Fred. So it will have lots of hurdles to deal with as far as land mass and wind shear. Intensification will be limited.