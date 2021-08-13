Wet weekend in store as Fred nears South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s with some heavy downpours likely for the morning drive.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds and the chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. It could be breezy at times.

Tomorrow, highs will be in the mid-80s, with cloudy skies and numerous showers and storms expected courtesy of Tropical Depression Fred. Some of those storms could be on the severe side.

The entire viewing area is under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather tomorrow.

Rain squalls could spin-up some tornadoes and produce heavy downpours and some gusty winds.

Sunday, highs will be in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies and on-and-off rainfall throughout the day. Most of the Treasure Coast is under a marginal risk for severe weather.

Early next week, scattered storms are in the forecast with highs in the upper 80s.