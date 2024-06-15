Weekend weather outlook

Watch Now
Posted at 9:04 AM, Jun 15, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mostly cloudy skies as we had into Father's Day weekend. Still plenty of moisture in the atmosphere. So at least for today, with some daytime heating, we will end up with some scattered afternoon showers and storms. Not a washout. But those that see the storms will be dealing with some locally heavy rainfall. As we head into Father's Day tomorrow, rainfall chances drop to about 30%. So that means most of us do stay dry under generally cloudy skies. At least highs are in the 80's. Drier air does return to start the new week. Then we're back to a typical summer pattern. We'll have a breezy easterly wind. This will allow the afternoon sea breeze to march inland and trigger those afternoon showers and storms west of 441. By the end of the week our rain chances increase for Thursday and Friday as tropical moisture increases.

In the tropics we continue to watch the Bay of Campeche. An area of lower pressure should form early next week. It has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone. No threat to South

