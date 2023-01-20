Warm weekend with a few spotty showers on Saturday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This evening, temperatures in the low-mid 70s with a slim chance for an isolated shower. Tonight, lows in the mid-upper 60s with mainly dry conditions.

Tomorrow, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s, a mix of sun and clouds and some PM showers with front stalled out across the area.

Sunday, the front lifts north and we'll see more sunshine with drier conditions. Highs in the low-mid 80s with breezy winds.

Monday, another weak front pushes in bringing with it some spotty showers. Highs staying above normal in the low 80s.

Tuesday, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s, partly sunny and breezy.

Wednesday, warm and muggy. Highs in the mid 80s with some passing showers.

Thursday-Friday, temperatures drop closer to normal with highs down to the mid-upper 70s and a little less humidity.