Tropics stay busy; Hot with scattered storms for Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Scattered storms likely for Monday as an upper level disturbance moves west from the Bahamas across South Florida.

More sunshine will help temps get back into the low 90s with heat index values as high as 103 degrees.

Rain chances for Monday and Tuesday will range from 50% - 60% with highest coverage across interior areas and the Lake region. It will be hot and humid with the heat index topping the triple digit mark.

The second half of the week is highly dependent on the track of Tropical Storm Grace. Grace could follow in the footsteps of Fred and have a tough time staying organized as it interacts with several land masses. However - if Grace were to take a slightly more northern track - the storm would have the ability to strengthen and could bring us higher rain chances during the Wednesday to early Thursday period.