Tropical Storm Fred has formed south of Puerto Rico; path remains toward Florida

MIAMI — Potential Tropical Cyclone Six has strengthened into Tropical Storm Fred, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Fred developed just South of Puerto Rico, where it will bring heavy rains and gusty winds overnight and over Hispanola on Wednesday.

As of 5 a.m. the Tropical Storm is moving toward the west near 16 mph and this general motion is expected to continue. A turn back toward the west-northwest is forecast to occur early Wednesday, with a west-northwestward motion continuing during the next few days.

Tropical Storm Fred is currently moving over Puerto Rico and will push over Hispaniola throughout the day today. These tall mountains could tear Fred apart, or the storm could hold together.

The latest NHC track shows Fred holding on to its Tropical Storm status as it brushes by Cuba on Friday, then moving towards Florida over the weekend. Impacts will most likely start late Friday - weekend. The storm could bring us gusty winds, heavy rainfall and some tornadoes. Right now, there's a low chance of seeing tropical storm force winds.

Fred has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph with higher gusts.

According to the NHC, a slight strengthening is forecast overnight before Fred reaches eastern Dominican Republic Wednesday morning. Some weakening is likely while the system interacts with Hispaniola on Wednesday.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall said the system will then move toward Florida by Saturday morning.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, most of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are in the system's cone of uncertainty for the weekend.

Right now, the NHC has the system approaching Florida as a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, Hall said.

"If we are gonna feel any impacts, the timing of this looks maybe late Friday, Saturday, Sunday," Hall said. "Rain chances for the weekend up to 80%."

The forecast for our weekend calls for several inches of heavy rain, storms, gusty winds, and maybe tornadoes.

WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said rain squalls pick up on Saturday with gusty winds, at possibly 40 mph. Peak winds will be overnight Saturday into sunrise Sunday.

Weagle said widespread damage is very unlikely but power outages are possible. Isolated damage is possible since there will be a tornado threat.

"Flooding is the main threat. Total rainfall through Monday could exceed our monthly average of 5 to 8 inches," said Weagle.

