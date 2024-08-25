Sunday showers and inland storms

Heavy rainfall and scattered showers are possible this morning. As we head into the afternoon, expect storms mainly setting up inland, but I still wouldn't want to rule out a storm along our coastline. High temperatures in the upper 80s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies between the storms.

Next week will be another hot and humid trend dodging storms across our area. Monday’s high temperatures will near the lower 90s storm chances will be isolated most occurring from the morning into lunchtime. There is a chance of seeing a few storms inland in the evening. Tuesday is a similar set up with high temperatures in the lower 90s. There’s a chance for scattered storms in the afternoon. Wednesday through the end of the week most storms look to set up in our inland communities. High temperatures nearing 90 most days.