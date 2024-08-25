Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunday showers and inland storms

Sunday storms
WPTV
Sunday storms<br/>
Sunday storms
Palm Beach County HOurly Planner.png
Posted
and last updated 
Heavy rainfall and scattered showers are possible this morning. As we head into the afternoon, expect storms mainly setting up inland, but I still wouldn't want to rule out a storm along our coastline.

High temperatures in the upper 80s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies between the storms.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Next week will be another hot and humid trend dodging storms across our area.

Monday’s high temperatures will near the lower 90s storm chances will be isolated most occurring from the morning into lunchtime. There is a chance of seeing a few storms inland in the evening. 

Tuesday is a similar set up with high temperatures in the lower 90s. There’s a chance for scattered storms in the afternoon.

Wednesday through the end of the week most storms look to set up in our inland communities.

High temperatures nearing 90 most days.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: small weekend windchop

James Wieland