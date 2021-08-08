Scattered storms moving inland on Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Scattered storms will be possible starting Monday morning near the coast with afternoon activity moving inland. Hot and humid too - with partly sunny skies.

Look for high temps in the low 90s on Monday with heat index values in the triple digits. Scattered storms will move inland through the day with 40% coverage at the coast and slightly higher chances for the Lake region and Treasure Coast.

A similar pattern will continue through Thursday. Rain chances increase as we head into Friday and Saturday as deep tropical moisture moves toward South Florida.