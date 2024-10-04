Join WPTV at Philly Down South on Hutchinson Island on Oct. 15 to benefit Hurricane Helene victims

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The devastation caused by Hurricane Helene stretches from Florida to North Carolina.

Everyone has been moved by the heartbreaking images, so we want to do our part to help the victims.

That's why on Tuesday, Oct. 15 we're partnering with the restaurant Philly Down South located on Hutchinson Island.

The owner is donating 20% of sales that day to the Scripps Howard hurricane relief fund.

National News DONATE HERE: How you can help Hurricane Helene victims Scripps News Staff

WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle will be there alongside our new meteorologist Chris Sowers. Chris is coming to us from WPVI in Philadelphia, and this is your opportunity to meet him and welcome him to Florida.

The event will be Philly-themed with Yuengling beer and Philadelphia pretzels for sale, in addition to the restaurant's regular menu.

Philly Down South is located next door to the Elliott Museum and Stuart Beach. It's also across the road from the Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center.

Steve and Chris will be at the restaurant from 3-7:30 p.m.

And if you can't make it to the restaurant, you can donate directly to the fund by clicking here.