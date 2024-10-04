Watch Now
Join WPTV at Philly Down South on Hutchinson Island on Oct. 15 to benefit Hurricane Helene victims

Meet WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle and our new meteorologist Chris Sowers
Hurricane Helene fundraiser at Philly Down South on Oct. 15 from 3-7:30 p.m.
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The devastation caused by Hurricane Helene stretches from Florida to North Carolina.

Everyone has been moved by the heartbreaking images, so we want to do our part to help the victims.

That's why on Tuesday, Oct. 15 we're partnering with the restaurant Philly Down South located on Hutchinson Island.

The owner is donating 20% of sales that day to the Scripps Howard hurricane relief fund.

National News

DONATE HERE: How you can help Hurricane Helene victims

Scripps News Staff

WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle will be there alongside our new meteorologist Chris Sowers. Chris is coming to us from WPVI in Philadelphia, and this is your opportunity to meet him and welcome him to Florida.

The event will be Philly-themed with Yuengling beer and Philadelphia pretzels for sale, in addition to the restaurant's regular menu. 

Philly Down South is located next door to the Elliott Museum and Stuart Beach. It's also across the road from the Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center.

Steve and Chris will be at the restaurant from 3-7:30 p.m.

And if you can't make it to the restaurant, you can donate directly to the fund by clicking here.

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.