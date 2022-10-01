High Surf Advisory in effect through Saturday morning

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A High Surf Advisory is in effect for coastal Palm Beach, coastal Broward and coastal Miami-Dade counties until 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A High Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone, the NWS says.

WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said large breaking waves will reach 6 to 7 feet in the surf zone.

A High Rip Current Advisory is also in effect until Saturday evening due to dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, as well as beach erosion.