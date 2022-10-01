Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

High Surf Advisory in effect through Saturday morning

High Rip Current Risk in effect until Saturday evening
Tsunami warning 'just a test'
NWS
Tsunami warning 'just a test'
Posted at 10:11 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 22:11:14-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.  — A High Surf Advisory is in effect for coastal Palm Beach, coastal Broward and coastal Miami-Dade counties until 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A High Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone, the NWS says.

RELATED: Palm Beach Surf Forecast, Updated local surf forecast for SE Florida

WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said large breaking waves will reach 6 to 7 feet in the surf zone.

A High Rip Current Advisory is also in effect until Saturday evening due to dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, as well as beach erosion.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Ian moving away, north swell incoming

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.