Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Elsa strengthens into hurricane as most of Florida moves into cone of uncertainty

South Florida, Treasure Coast could feel effects of Elsa by early next week
items.[0].videoTitle
As of the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Elsa has winds of 60 MPH and is racing to the west-northwest.
Hurricane Elsa, 7:45 a.m. July 2, 2021 track
Posted at 5:31 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 08:59:17-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Elsa has strengthened into a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

All of South Florida and the Treasure Coast remained in Elsa's cone of uncertainty on Friday morning, and the region could feel effects from the system early next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Elsa is still on track to move over Barbados by Friday and then into the Caribbean Sea by Friday evening.

Over the weekend, it's expected to near Hispaniola (interaction with mountains could weaken the storm) and move over Cuba by Sunday.

"It's one to watch the next few days," WPTV First Alert chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said. "If it does have an impact [on South Florida], winds would pick up Monday night. They would peak on Tuesday. And I would expect tropical storm conditions on the current track."

There's still uncertainty, in the track, intensity and timing of it all as the storm nears Florida.

The European model is still showing the storm interacting with land over the weekend and weakening as it curves up towards the Bahamas, the GFS continues to track a westward path into the Gulf intensifying by next Tuesday or Wednesday.

State and county emergency officials said they're monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa and how it may impact the painstaking search-and-rescue mission at a collapsed condominium building in Surfside.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018

2021 STORM NAMES

Ana

Bill

Claudette

Danny

Elsa

Fred

Grace

Henri

Ida

Julian

Kate

Larry

Mindy

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

Teresa

Victor

Wanda

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.