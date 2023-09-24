Humid with isolated showers Sunday and temps reaching upper 80s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A surface trough will help pump in plenty of moisture throughout the day. Sunday will start off with coastal rainfall and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. This afternoon, increasing scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tomorrow and Tuesday, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible with plenty of moisture across South Florida.

Wednesday through Friday, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. An unsettled weather pattern expected through the week as a front stalls out across the state.

Ophelia is now post-tropical, but will produce heavy rain which could lead to flash-flooding across Mid-Atlantic states today.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tropical Storm Phillipe is expected to stay out to sea.

A tropical wave near the coast of Africa has a low 20% chance of formation over the next seven days.