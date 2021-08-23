Hot temps to start the workweek

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A combination of high pressure, dry air, and Saharan dust will limit rainfall over the next few days.

Saharan dust will continue to sit overhead, limiting rainfall.

However, any storms that forms inland during the late afternoon/evening, could be on the stronger side.

By Thursday, rain chances start to increase as an upper-level system approaches the peninsula.

In the tropics - Tropical Depression Henri is moving to the WNW at 8 mph with maximum winds of 30 mph.

The slow moving system will continue to produce heavy rainfall and flooding across portions of southern New England through Monday.

A tropical wave located in the eastern Atlantic has a 10% chance of development in the next 5 days.