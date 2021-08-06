Hot and humid, afternoon storms for weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tonight: Scattered mainly inland/Treasure Coast storms winding down after sunset.

Saturday: High pressure expands west over Florida resulting in a typical summertime pattern mainly overnight/morning showers at the beach with scattered storms firing up along the east coast sea breeze and moving inland throughout the afternoon.

Temps will also be close to seasonal averages with highs around 90 degrees/slightly warmer inland.

High dew points will still result in heat index values around 100-105 degrees.

In the tropics, the tropical wave just off the coast of Africa now has a 60% chance of developing, down from 70% Thursday.