Heat index values in the triple digits and risk for excessive rainfall

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s and some showers for the morning commute. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits. A mix of sun and clouds and scattered showers and storms possible mainly around the lake. We are under a level 1/4 risk for excessive rainfall.

Tomorrow, morning coastal showers and afternoon inland showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

For the middle of the work week, highs in the low 90s, feeling even hotter with the humidity. Scattered showers and storms possible with most of the rain moving towards the lake for the second part of the day.

By the end of the work week, slightly drier air moves in and our rain chances drop slightly. Staying hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

For the weekend, morning lows in the upper 70s and highs in the low 90s. Some morning showers towards the coast, then scattered afternoon showers and storms around the lake.

Tropical Storm Fred is moving towards the Panhandle and is expected to make landfall this evening around Panama City, then it will quickly dissipate by tomorrow evening as it moves inland.

Heavy rain and storm surge possible for parts of the Panhandle.

Grace is now a tropical depression and will move over Hispaniola throughout the day today. The NHC keeps Grace south of Florida through the work week, then it will begin to move into the Gulf of Mexico where it could strengthen into a tropical storm as it nears the SE Gulf by Friday.

Tropical Depression Eight, sitting E of Bermuda, will wrap around Bermuda through the work week and could become Tropical Storm Henri (ahn-Ree) sometime this evening. No threat to Florida.