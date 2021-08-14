Fred weakens and stays west; Grace bringing rain squalls to Lesser Antilles

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Fred is now just a remnant low and continues to track well west of us into the Gulf of Mexico.

Although some quick moving rain squalls will be possible through Sunday - Conditions will gradually start to improve

Fred is forecast to re-strengthen back to a tropical storm eventually making landfall across the northern Gulf Coast on Monday

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Our focus is now turning to Tropical Storm Grace moving into the eastern Caribbean where the system is bringing rain squalls to the Lesser Antilles.

Right now the forecast cone for Grace has the system moving across Hispaniola and Cuba early this week where it is expected to struggle to strengthen over the mountains

Regardless of Grace's impact - we are calling for scattered storms each day as part of our normal summertime pattern with high temps in the upper 80s

