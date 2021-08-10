Mild, muggy morning; afternoon highs in 90s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a mild and muggy morning to start the day as the kids head back to school. We're waking up to temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s and some spotty downpours toward the coast.

This afternoon, highs will be in the low 90s, feeling like the triple digits, partly sunny toward the coast with inland showers and storms possible.

It will be a similar weather pattern through Thursday. Morning coastal rainfall will be followed by afternoon inland showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

Friday, rain chances increase as what is expected to become Tropical Storm Fred approaches. Scattered storms will be possible with highs in the low 90s.

The weekend forecast will reflect what happens with Fred as it moves toward Florida. Right now, we're expecting to see numerous showers and storms that could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and some stronger storms could produce tornadoes. Clouds and rain will limit daytime heating and highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Active weather is expected to continue through early next week, then decreasing rain chances by the middle of next week as Fred moves away.