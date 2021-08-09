Another hot day in store; coastal showers transitioning inland

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday's forecast calls for an onshore weather pattern most of the week with the chance for showers along the coast in the morning, transitioning inland in the afternoons and then back toward the lake late in the day.

Highs are in the low 90s, with lows 75-80 degrees.

In the tropics, there are two areas to watch.

The farther one's chances are decreasing now, down to a low chance (20/30%) as it moves toward the Lesser Antilles. The other one (invest 94) is increasing its chances (50/60%) as it moves toward the islands.

WPTV

It'll move into the Caribbean by Monday night, then near Puerto Rico by late Tuesday, the Dominican Republic by Wednesday and then possibly over South Florida by the end of the week/weekend.

Models aren't real crazy about strengthening it a whole lot at this time. An inhibiting factor will be models take it over all the high terrain islands right now.

It's still too early to pin down at the moment, but it does look like we'll be dealing with increasing rain chances and tropical downpours come Friday and the weekend.