Watch
Weather

Actions

Another hot day in store; coastal showers transitioning inland

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:53 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 05:53:25-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday's forecast calls for an onshore weather pattern most of the week with the chance for showers along the coast in the morning, transitioning inland in the afternoons and then back toward the lake late in the day.

Highs are in the low 90s, with lows 75-80 degrees.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

In the tropics, there are two areas to watch.

The farther one's chances are decreasing now, down to a low chance (20/30%) as it moves toward the Lesser Antilles. The other one (invest 94) is increasing its chances (50/60%) as it moves toward the islands.

Tracking the Tropics morning of Aug. 9, 2021

It'll move into the Caribbean by Monday night, then near Puerto Rico by late Tuesday, the Dominican Republic by Wednesday and then possibly over South Florida by the end of the week/weekend.

Models aren't real crazy about strengthening it a whole lot at this time. An inhibiting factor will be models take it over all the high terrain islands right now.

It's still too early to pin down at the moment, but it does look like we'll be dealing with increasing rain chances and tropical downpours come Friday and the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018