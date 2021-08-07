Watch
Weather

Actions

Another hot and humid Saturday

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:15 PM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 13:15:48-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today: Hot and humid with highs in the low 90's.

Saturday: High pressure expands west over Florida resulting in a typical summertime pattern mainly morning/early afternoon showers at the beach with scattered storms firing up along the east coast sea breeze and moving inland throughout the afternoon.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Temps will also be close to seasonal averages with highs around 90 degrees/slightly warmer inland.

High dew points will still result in heat index values around 100-105 degrees.

In the tropics, the tropical wave just off the coast of Africa has a 30% chance of developing, down from 70% Thursday. There are two tropical waves ahead of it crossing the middle of the Atlantic. Both have a low chance of development.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018