WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cool front will work it's way across South Florida, triggering showers and thunderstorms. Some could be on the strong side with gusty winds, flooding rains, and small hail possible as well.

Saturday, highs in the upper 80s, clouds with peeks of sunshine with showers and storms picking up later in the day. Some could be on the strong side.

Sunday, slightly cooler in the morning with temperatures starting off in the upper 60s-low 70s, but still warm for the afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 80s. A little less humid as well.

Scattered showers and storms are possible, but not as wet as Saturday.

Next week, highs in the upper 80s with a few scattered afternoon storms.

In the Tropics:

We continue to watch an area of disturbed weather near the Carolina Coast.

It has a 40% chance of development. Should not affect us locally.

