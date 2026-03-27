Florida Panthers Kids Club tours WPTV studio

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV Anchor and Panthers 360 host Mike Trim connected with the youngest Florida Panthers fans at the WPTV studios in West Palm Beach this week.

About twenty members of the Florida Panthers Kids Club and their parents toured the station.

Newsroom staff lit up the studio with the Panthers 360 logo that’s used for the weekly taping of the show.

Mike talked Panthers hockey with the youngsters who were all wearing their favorite Panthers shirts and jerseys.

The fans learned how newscasts are operated and they were very interested with the green screen where the WPTV meteorologists deliver their forecast.

The Florida Panthers Kids Club membership includes concession stand discounts, access to special merchandise, kids club events and more.

If you're interested visit https://www.nhl.com/panthers/fans/kidsclub