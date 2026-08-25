"It's a redemption season" Klay Thompson arrives in Miami ready

MIAMI — After a busy offseason, ladies and gentlemen, you're looking at the newest member of the 2026 Miami Heat roster, Klay Thompson.

This off-season hasn't been short of national headlines for the team.

In June, the Heat traded Tyler Herro and several other key pieces for the "Greek Freak" Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Porter, putting together a star-studded lineup for the foreseeable future.

Then two months later, the four-time NBA Champion Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks agreed to a buyout, and the former Splash Bro announced he was going to sign with the Miami Heat.

Now the 15-year NBA vet is ready to bring his three-point shot and elite floor spacing to the Kaseya Center and help bring another championship to Miami.

"It's all you can ask for is an opportunity. For myself and the upcoming season, it's a redemption season for me to show I can still make an impact on winning and do it consistently. I just can't wait to get to work. It's surreal being here, but what an honor it is," said Thompson.

With Giannis, Klay, and Bam, the Heat have one of the most dynamic offenses in the Eastern Conference and the best perimeter defenses in the league.

This should be a great season.