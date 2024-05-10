TikTok begins labeling AI-generated content

The popular social media app TikTok is now adding labels to content uploaded to its platform that was generated using artificial intelligence.

The company announced Thursday that it has partnered with the Adobe-led Coalition for Content and Authenticity and is using its technology to attach metadata to content, which can automatically detect AI-generated content, or AIGC, and let users know the content is not necessarily "real." The company said this update is part of a broader attempt to combat the spread of AI-driven misinformation on social media.

"At a time when any digital content can be altered, it is essential to provide ways for the public to discern what is true," Dana Rao, Adobe's general counsel and chief trust officer, said in a statement. "Today’s announcement is a critical step towards achieving that outcome."

For now, the technology is only capable of identifying AI-generated images and videos, but TikTok said it will soon be able to identify AI in audio-only content as well.

"AI enables incredible creative opportunities, but can confuse or mislead viewers if they don't know content was AI-generated," the company said. "Labeling helps make that context clear — which is why we label AIGC made with TikTok AI effects, and have required creators to label realistic AIGC for over a year."

Earlier this year, the video-sharing platform YouTube announced a similar move by requiring creators to label "realistic"-looking content with altered media, including artificial intelligence.