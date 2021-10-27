Watch

School district police investigating threat at Jupiter High School

Threat unsustainable at the moment; increased police presence Wednesday
Posted at 10:30 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 22:34:05-04

JUPITER, Fla. — Palm Beach County School District police and Jupiter police are investigating a threat posted on social media against Jupiter High School.

School Principal Colleen Iannitti sent out a phone message to parents Tuesday evening stating that while there is still no evidence that the threat is sustainable, Jupiter High School will have an increased police presence Wednesday as a way to ease concerns and maintain security.

Iannitti asked parents to share the information with students and advise them not to spread rumors but share concerns about any suspicious activity with a trusted adult or one of the district's tip reporting apps.

"This latest post seems to align with a recent, disturbing, trend of social media posts threatening schools throughout the nation, state, and our community," the principal said.

He said: "Making a threat against a school is a second-degree felony in Florida. Those responsible may face criminal charges and school discipline, including expulsion, as outlined in the student code of conduct."

