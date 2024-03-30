Powerball jackpot rises to $935 million after no winners

No players won after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing sending the latest estimated jackpot up to $935 million. No one matched the six numbers in the last drawing which were 37, 46, 57, 60, 66; with 8 for the Powerball.

The lottery organization said this is the biggest advertised Powerball jackpot so far this year.

If a player hits the jackpot after Saturday's drawing they can choose from an annuitized prize dispersement worth around $935 million, or a lump sum payment that would be about $452.3 million, the lottery commission said.

For months now the jackpot has continued growing after the last winner on New Year's Day.

With the odds of winning at 1 in 292.2 million, the lottery takes the benefit of having these jackpots continue to grow and increasingly catch eyes, excitement and gain ticket sales.

The last jackpot won on Jan. 1 this year was by a ticket purchased in Michigan garnering that player a prize worth $842.4 million. 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner have taken place in the weeks since.

Despite the hype around rushing out and purchasing tickets in hopes of getting rich, it's not uncommon for lotteries to go weeks without a winner.

The chances of winning a national lottery are incredibly slim — so much so that mathematicians say statistically buying one ticket will lend you just as much a chance of winning as buying 100 tickets.

So, have fun with the game and don't go over board.

