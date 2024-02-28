Arrest report describes how handcuffed felon escaped police custody

FORT PIERCE, Fl. — New documents filed by the Fort Pierce Police Department reveal new details on how a prisoner escaped from a hospital in St. Lucie County on Monday.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Ernest Lee Reese, 28, was arrested Monday.



The department said Ernest Lee Reese, 28, escaped from custody and carjacked a victim after he was released from HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital. Police described him as a violent criminal and said he was captured in a Port St. Lucie neighborhood, not far from Treasure Coast High School, after a five-hour-long manhunt.

Ernest was arrested after a woman said he stabbed her in the leg and face with a green knife, according to police. The agency said she believed she was stabbed over income tax money and tried to cover herself with a pillow as Ernest got on the bed continuing to attack her.

Police said the woman eventually left the house after pushing him off and then called 911. Police said Ernest called the woman several times, where he threatened her before hanging up the phone. The documents also show probes from an Axon Taser 7 hit Ernest after he kept reaching into his waistband while running from police.

Police said they found a knife and jacket, which had a small purple stun gun. The stun gun police said had a lion pictured with a lightning bolt, which appeared to be a "Cheetah Max Power Purple Stun Gun." The report said Ernest was then taken to Lawnwood Regional by fire rescue for medical clearance and then the St. Lucie County Jail.

Court records show Ernest is facing charges of aggravated battery, resisting an officer and possession of a weapon by a felon along with an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court case in St. Lucie County.

Lt. James Grecco, who works for the Fort Pierce Police Department, said the inmate "claimed to be faint" and an officer brought him to the hospital on Monday. He then said an officer got Ernest some water before he ran away in handcuffs.

"Officer brought him into hospital, got him some water, brought him out and let him sit on the curb because he was in a smaller vehicle and Ernest was a larger man," Grecco said Monday. "And he let him sit on the curb. The officer let him get too far away and he took off."

Police said Ernest ran through the hospital parking lot with two handcuffs, where he found Joseph Strahl in his Honda Civic. According to the report, Stahl said he was talking to his girlfriend when Ernest opened the passenger door and entered the vehicle.

The report said Ernest started grabbing his shirt and threatened to bite him after Stahl refused to drive away with Ernest in the car. According to police, Stahl saw his handcuffs then gave the keys to Reese after a scuffle.

Police said the stolen vehicle was found without any damage on Northwest North Macedo Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. Then, authorities released various K9 teams to find Reese. Ultimately, those efforts were successful and found Reese with only one handcuff on his right wrist.

Jon Shainman/WPTV This is where police found the car that Ernest Lee Reese stole during a carjacking after he escaped from custody, Feb. 26, 2024, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Police said Reese declined to talk after he was back in custody, but said the last thing he remembered was being hit by a Taser in the mouth. He was then charged with carjacking and attempted escape.

WPTV reached out to Stahl, who declined to comment on the event.