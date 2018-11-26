wptv.com National News Partner

Microsoft Just Passed Apple As The World's Most Valuable Company

Briana Koeneman
3:38 PM, Nov 26, 2018
Microsoft stole Apple's title as the most valuable traded company in the world — for a few minutes, at least.

According to Bloomberg, Microsoft's market valuation reached $812.93 billion Monday afternoon, briefly passing Apple's $812.60 billion. The outlet says the two companies are now vying for the top spot.

Apple first passed Microsoft as the world's most valuable tech company back in 2010. And earlier this year, Apple became the very first publicly traded U.S. company to hit the $1 trillion valuation mark.

But things haven't been looking so great for Apple in recent weeks. Its market valuation has steadily decreased due to a drop in demand for iPhones and a concerning decision to no longer disclose iPhone, iPad, and Mac unit sales numbers.

