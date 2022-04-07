Watch
Up to 65% of Africans have had COVID, far more than thought

Denis Farrell/AP
FILE - A boy receives a vaccination against COVID-19 at a site near Johannesburg, Dec. 8, 2021. In a new analysis released Thursday, April 7, 2022, the U.N. health agency reviewed 151 studies of COVID-19 in Africa based on blood samples taken from people on the continent between January 2020 and December 2021. WHO said that by last September, about 65% of people tested had some exposure to COVID-19, translating into about 800 million infections. In contrast, by that time, only about 8 million cases had been officially reported to WHO. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell, File)
Posted at 1:20 PM, Apr 07, 2022
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The World Health Organization said that up to 65% of people in Africa have been infected with the coronavirus and estimates the number of actual cases may have been nearly 100 times more than those reported.

In a new analysis released Thursday, the U.N. health agency reviewed 151 studies of COVID-19 in Africa based on blood samples taken from people on the continent between January 2020 and December 2021.

WHO said that by last September, about 65% of people tested had some exposure to COVID-19, translating into about 800 million infections.

In contrast, only about 8 million cases had been officially reported to WHO during that time period.

WPTV Treasure Coast News