Man fatally shot in Fort Pierce ID'd

Victim identified as 23-year-old Vincent Rashawn Green Jr.
Posted at 1:05 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 13:05:03-05

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office detectives have identified a man who was fatally shot in Fort Pierce early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred near the 100 block of Hilton Drive in Fort Pierce.

Detectives identified the homicide victim as 23-year-old Vincent Rashawn Green Jr.., but did not release any further details or motive on the crime.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives do not believe there is any danger to the community, as this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

