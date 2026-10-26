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Buc-ee's plan for St. Lucie County moves forward, with opening still listed for 2027

The company's website says it expects to open the new location in 2027.
Buc-ee's building permits under review in Fort Pierce
Buc-ee's sign
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ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Plans to bring a Buc-ee's travel center to the Treasure Coast are continuing to move forward.

During questioning from a St. Lucie County commissioner last week, county Planning Director Ben Balser said Buc-ee's has received site plan approval and its building permits are currently under review.

Balser said the county is ready to move forward once Buc-ee's addresses the remaining comments from county staff.

Plans for the travel center were first announced in 2023. The project calls for a 120-pump location off Indrio Road off Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County.

Buc-ee's website continues to list the location as opening in 2027.

The Texas-based travel center chain is known for its large stores and expansive fueling areas. The St. Lucie County location would bring the popular chain to the Treasure Coast.

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