Buc-ee's plan for St. Lucie County moves forward, with opening still listed for 2027

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Plans to bring a Buc-ee's travel center to the Treasure Coast are continuing to move forward.

During questioning from a St. Lucie County commissioner last week, county Planning Director Ben Balser said Buc-ee's has received site plan approval and its building permits are currently under review.

Balser said the county is ready to move forward once Buc-ee's addresses the remaining comments from county staff.

Plans for the travel center were first announced in 2023. The project calls for a 120-pump location off Indrio Road off Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County.

Buc-ee's website continues to list the location as opening in 2027.

The Texas-based travel center chain is known for its large stores and expansive fueling areas. The St. Lucie County location would bring the popular chain to the Treasure Coast.