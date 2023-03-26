Woman arrested after boy, 2, found alone in Indian River County neighborhood

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — An Indian River County woman is in the county jail after her 2-year-old son was found alone Saturday afternoon.

The child was found in the 800 block of 10th Avenue and was safe in care of deputies.

Danielle Michelle Magree, 23, was arrested and faces felony child neglect. In her first appearance Sunday, bail was set t $5,000.

The Department of Children and Families was notified and the uninjured child was turned over to relatives.

"He was found alone by concerned citizens who observed him riding his bike in traffic near a heavily traveled community road," Sgt. Kevin Jaworski, a spokesman for the agency, told WPTV in an email. "The concerned citizens contacted the sheriff’s office who began searching for his parent(s)."

His balance bike is pedal-less with two wheels.

About 1.5 hours later, the child’s mother contacted law enforcement, saying that the garage door was up, his bicycle was missing and she couldn’t find her son.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook the child was found alone.

"I can tell you that the social media post worked and someone recognized the child," Jaworski said. "That person contacted the parent, who contacted us immediately after."

