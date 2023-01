SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Southbound lanes of US 1 and all lanes on Barter Street in Sebastian are closed after a "possible fatality" crash involving a motorcycle, the Indian River Sheriff's Office said Monday night.

Lt. Joseph W. Abollo told WPTV the area will be "closed for several hours."

Lindsay Barrett Motorcycle crash in Sebastian.

Multiple deputies and fire rescue are on the scene and Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.