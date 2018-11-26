Video captures violent altercation inside Broward County Transit Bus in Plantation

The Plantation Police Department said the man who fired a gunshot inside a Broward County Transit bus during a fight has turned himself in.

The shooting occurred Saturday at about 3 p.m. as the bus approached eastbound Broward Boulevard just west of Nob Hill Road.

Plantation police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two passengers. Bendy Alcine, 38, was shot once and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect, identified as Michael Porter, was arrested and charged with attempted premeditated murder.

An area of west Broward Boulevard and Nob Hill Road was temporarily shut down amid a manhunt involving a helicopter for the armed suspect, police said.

The victim was transported to Fort Lauderdale's Broward Health Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Courtesy of our news partner at NBC Miami