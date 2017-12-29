PD: Florida Uber driver steals $250K Ferrari, leaves Palm Beach Co. dealership sticker on the window

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida Uber driver is facing a felony grand theft charge after police say he was spotted driving on Interstate 75 a $250,000 Ferrari that was stolen in Palm Beach County.

Hilburn Jay Brendon Hunkins, 26, of Kissimmee, was pulled over around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday when an officer noticed a black 2017 Ferrari California with stolen plates driving slowly beside a "high end" red Corvette, the police report states.

Hunkins told the officer that the Ferrari he was driving belonged to a friend. According to the arrest report, Hunkins was not able to provide the friend's name or phone number. The officer later discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Palm Beach County.

Hunkins was pulled over and told the officer that the Ferrari belonged to a friend, but couldn't name the friend or give a phone number, the police report said.

The Gainesville Police Department poked fun at the arrest with a satirical Facebook post. The post began with "PRO TIP" followed by the following list of advice:

1. Don't steal stuff. It's just not nice.

2. Certainly don't steal a $250,000 2017 Ferrari California.

2a. Especially when the window sticker is still on it.

3. If you ARE going to steal a $250,000 Ferrari...with the window sticker still on it...DON'T drive next to a Gainesville/Alachua County Drug Task Force vehicle with a License Plate Reader.

4. The "18MPG" is incorrect. We were only able to get 10 mpg out of it when we drove it to the station.

5. #4 is a joke. We had it safely towed for the rightful owner.

Hunkins was arrested on a charge of grand theft of property valued at $100,000 or more and booked into the Alachua County Jail.

Mary Stringini is a Digital Reporter for ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter @MaryWFTS.