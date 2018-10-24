Florida deputy in the Panhandle to help after Hurricane Michael saves choking baby

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A Florida deputy in the Panhandle to help with recovery efforts from Hurricane Michael was in the right place at the right time, saving a baby who was choking.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office made a post Tuesday on Facebook that is going viral.

Officials in Bay County said deputies from Manatee County were passing the Springfield Community Building when their help was desperately needed.

The Facebook post said a frantic mother and father with an "almost lifeless" 4-month-old baby approached them.

A picture shows Manatee County Deputy Patti Smith dislodging a small object to clear the baby's airway.

Manatee County later posted a followup saying they were "so proud of Deputy Patti Smith, and our other deputies making a life-saving difference in Bay County today."

The Bay County Sheriff's Office said they believe the child will be OK.