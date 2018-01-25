Body discovered in Palm Beach Gardens

WPTV Webteam
9:42 AM, Jan 25, 2018
1 hour ago

A body was found Thursday morning in a vacant lot in Palm Beach Gardens.

Police say they are investigating the discovery of a body in Palm Beach Gardens.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Palm Beach Gardens police are investigating the discovery of a body in the city.

Police say it was found near PGA and Central boulevards in an area next to a sign that says PGA Concourse.

Police said the body was discovered under trees and they are calling the incident a suspicious death.

Investigators have not released any other details.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top