Body discovered in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Palm Beach Gardens police are investigating the discovery of a body in the city.
Police say it was found near PGA and Central boulevards in an area next to a sign that says PGA Concourse.
Police said the body was discovered under trees and they are calling the incident a suspicious death.
Investigators have not released any other details.
This story will be updated when more information is available.