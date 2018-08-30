Mostly Cloudy
St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara
File photo
Sheriff Ken Mascara appeared at a Thursday afternoon news conference to update recent death investigations.
In the first case, a passerby found a body on August 24, in a ditch in NW St. Lucie County.
The deceased was 23-year-old Tania Wise who was pregnant. The sheriff said she was a murder victim and her unborn child died due to the injury to the mother.
The second case involved a man found at a homeless camp on Sunday along Ridgehaven Road.
The sheriff said 58-year-old Lynn Russell Conway died of natural causes.
The third case centers on 52-year-old Bonnie Hanks. An autopsy determined her death was a homicide.
The sheriff said Jeffrey Alexander Yankowski, 50, was just arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder.
This is a developing story and will be updated.