PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Police in Port St. Lucie gave an update Wednesday as they continue to search for the gunman who injured a 3-year-old girl during a road-rage shooting on Sunday.

The mother of the child also spoke.

"I know there's somebody out there who knows something. And I just want you to come forward," she said.

She said everyone's children will be out trick-or-treating Wednesday night and her daughter will be lying in a hospital bed. "She wanted to be Ariel and walk around and celebrate it too." She added: "My baby didn't deserve this."

The child's mother did not wish to be identified by name.

Mom of 3 year-old Preslie pleads for information. Little girl in induced coma after she was shot in road rage incident early Sunday. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/SOoBVIFo2b — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) October 31, 2018

Officers earlier released surveillance video of the gunman's vehicle -- a dark, sedan with minor passenger side damage and a blinker in the front fender.

The injured girl, Preslie, is still in the hospital after emergency surgery.

Doctors said they had to remove a piece of her skull to allow the girl's brain to swell. She is currently in a medically-induced coma.

"I believe if you have knowledge of this incident or are involved with this incident, in the long run, you should come in and talk with us," said Det. Sgt. Joe Norkus. "It will not get better for you with this on your heart."

"Random acts of violence are unacceptable in our community," said Port St. Lucie Police Chief John Bolduc. He said he's calling on the community to do what's right and share what they know with police.

During an interview Tuesday, the child's grandmother said she is asking for the public's prayers.

Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in the case. The number to call is 800.273.TIPS.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives is also offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.