"I know there's somebody out there who knows something. And I just want you to come forward," she said.
She said everyone's children will be out trick-or-treating Wednesday night and her daughter will be lying in a hospital bed. "She wanted to be Ariel and walk around and celebrate it too." She added: "My baby didn't deserve this."
The child's mother did not wish to be identified by name.
Mom of 3 year-old Preslie pleads for information. Little girl in induced coma after she was shot in road rage incident early Sunday. @WPTVpic.twitter.com/SOoBVIFo2b
Officers earlier released surveillance video of the gunman's vehicle -- a dark, sedan with minor passenger side damage and a blinker in the front fender.
The injured girl, Preslie, is still in the hospital after emergency surgery.
Doctors said they had to remove a piece of her skull to allow the girl's brain to swell. She is currently in a medically-induced coma.
"I believe if you have knowledge of this incident or are involved with this incident, in the long run, you should come in and talk with us," said Det. Sgt. Joe Norkus. "It will not get better for you with this on your heart."
"Random acts of violence are unacceptable in our community," said Port St. Lucie Police Chief John Bolduc. He said he's calling on the community to do what's right and share what they know with police.