Port St. Lucie college student dies from asthma attack; mother wants to raise awareness

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A local mom got the call every parent fears: Something horrible happened to her child.

It has been almost one year since a Port St. Lucie 20-year-old, Miranda Deonofrio, passed away while away at school from a condition her mom said they did not know she had.

“She was the most amazing person I will ever meet,” said Susan Deonofrio, Miranda’s mother. Miranda was a theatre lover, a fashion lover and a junior at UCF. She was loved by many.

On Nov. 18, 2017, Susan had just gotten off the phone with Miranda.

“I knew her allergies were acting up and she wasn’t feeling well,” Susan said, but she was planning to see Miranda the next day. Miranda suffered from allergies and used an inhaler to relieve chest congestion.

Not even an hour after they hung up, another call came in.

“She was being rushed to the hospital and they were resuscitating her. We didn’t really understand at the time how severe it was,” Susan said.

Susan and Miranda’s dad raced up to Orlando. At some point during the 2-hour drive, Miranda passed away.

“I can just remember hearing that she’s not here. We couldn’t save her,” Susan said.

She learned her daughter died from an asthma attack.

"I was shocked to know it was from an asthma attack because she had never technically been diagnosed used with asthma before,” Susan said.

The CDC says about one in 12 people have asthma with that number increasing every year. Attacks are not uncommon amongst those who are diagnosed. Susan wants to know how many people might have asthma without knowing.

Now, Susan has started a foundation in her daughter’s honor, Team Miranda Strong, wanting to raise awareness for allergy and asthma risks.

The CDC also cites a need for more asthma education.

“I think there is huge too for improvement to see if this is common in children or adults who have never been diagnosed with asthma.”

There will be a remembrance walk in honor of Miranda on Nov. 17. Her family is also working to create a scholarship in her honor.