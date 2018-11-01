Basketball director audio stirs up controversy at Nation Christian Academy in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Basketball director’s profanity-laced rant has parents ready to pull kids from school.

An audio clip making the rounds on social media is sparking outrage and has some parents considering pulling their kids out of Nation Christian Academy in Port St. Lucie.

A basketball player recorded the basketball director yelling at him while the student was living with him as an international student.

The recording is full of curse words, talks of extortion, and sending the student “back to Haiti.”

When parent Chet Collins heard the video, he wanted to talk to the school administration about it. He says he’s not happy.

“We have a lot of big decisions about what we are going to do with the kids and we don’t know if we are going to stay here or not,” said Collins.

Collins is one of several Nation Christian Academy parents WPTV spoke to that are considering pulling their kids from the school after seeing the YouTube video making the rounds on Tuesday.

He says, “for being a Christian school, it’s just not what we expected.”

Some parents already picked up withdrawal forms for their kids.

The recording is audio but not video of the encounter. You can her basketball director Mike Woodbury making derogatory and profanity-filled statements toward the now former basketball player.

The incident happened two weeks ago and the student has since transferred to an Orlando-area school.

Wednesday afternoon, Woodbury acknowledged the recording in a statement and apologized for the vulgar language.

He says the incident happened at his home, not at the school. The student-athlete lived with him as an international student and “sometimes family arguments get blown out of proportion.”

Woodbury went on to say there were four other students and another coach present. He said the audio clip was about three minutes of a 35-minute conversation about several conduct issues in the house.

Woodbury invited WPTV into the school to talk about the recording and discuss what happened, but minutes later the head of the school said they would not be making any further comment.

She would also not comment on Woodbury’s status or future at the school. He was featured prominently on the main page of the school’s website this morning, but that picture has since been taken down.