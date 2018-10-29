3-year-old child shot in the head during Port St. Lucie road-rage incident

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A 3-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot during a road-rage incident in Port St. Lucie this weekend.

Port St. Lucie police say the child was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a shooting that stemmed from a road-rage incident at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of SE Bywood Dr. in Port St. Lucie.

According to police, the incident began at the intersection of SE Floresta Drive and SE Prima Vista Boulevard.

The two vehicles involved traveled southbound on Southeast Floresta Drive and turned onto Southeast Bywood Avenue.

A 3-year-old passenger in one vehicle was struck in the head. The child was airlifted to St. Mary's Hospital and is in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle is a black, newer model, four-door sedan. The driver is a possibly Hispanic or light-skinned black man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aisha Hardison at 772-871-7324 or the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.