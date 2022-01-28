Coast Guard suspends search for 34 people missing off Florida coast

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — U.S. Coast Guard officials said Thursday evening the search for 34 people missing at sea from a capsized boat off the coast of Fort Pierce has been suspended.

“Unfortunately, we have come to the most difficult time in any search and rescue case and that is the point at which we decide when to cease actively searching,” said Capt. Jo-Ann Burdian, Coast Guard Sector Miami commander. “After careful consideration of all available information including weather conditions, number of people that went in the water without life jackets, time elapsed since the date of the accident, and an unrelenting search in an area bigger than Massachusetts, it’s with a heavy heart that I have decided to suspend the search.”

The search and rescue operation initiated at approximately 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, after a 25-foot vessel believed to be involved in a human smuggling operation capsized approximately 45 miles east of the Fort Pierce Inlet.

“On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the United States Coast Guard contacted HSI to advise they had initiated a search and rescue operation on a suspected smuggling venture involving the loss of life,” said Anthony Salisbury, HSI in Miami special agent in charge. “HSI immediately responded and opened a parallel criminal investigation while the search and rescue mission was ongoing. As of right now, this is still an ongoing investigation being pursued by HSI and its federal, state, local and foreign partners.”

One survivor who was rescued by a commercial mariner Tuesday morning said the boat capsized shortly after leaving Bimini, Bahamas Saturday night due to severe weather.

U.S. Coast Guard

The survivor was taken to a local hospital to be treated for symptoms of dehydration and sun exposure. He was subsequently transferred to Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents for further investigation.

Coast Guard rescue crews recovered five bodies during the search and rescue operation.

Officials said the search covered more than 10,500 square miles.

Anyone with information or anyone who has had a family member aboard the vessel is asked to contact HSI's tip line at 866-347-2423.

