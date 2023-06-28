29-year-old chimpazee sees sky for the first time at sanctuary

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — It was a heartwarming moment caught on camera on the Treasure Coast. And now it's going viral.



A 29-year-old chimpazee saw sky and romped outside for the first.

Her name is Vanilla and she now lives at the Save the Chimps Sanctuary at 16891 Carole Noon Lane in Fort Pierce.

Up until this point, she spent much of her life inside a brutal testing laboratory.

The sanctuary posted the video on YouTube.

"Where she lived in a cage that was suspended over the ground for easier cleaning," Dan Mathews with Save the Chimps said. "So when she arrived to us in Fort Pierce last year, she had never even felt the grass beneath her feet. Much less been outside and been able to see the open sky without any obstructions."

The sanctuary is home to 12 chimpazee families.

Like Vanilla, many of them have been rescued from lab.

Their handlers say the chimps eat more than 1,100 bananas every day, and are free to roam 150 acres of land.

You can meet the different chimps on the sanctuary's website.