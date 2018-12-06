Video shows rat inside vending machine at Delray Beach high school.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE IN VIDEO
Video circulating on social media shows a rat inside a vending machine at a Palm Beach County school.
Latoya Johnson sent WPTV the video, saying her daughter shot the footage at Atlantic Community High School in Delray Beach.
The video shows a rat climbing around inside a vending machine and coming in contact with packaged food.
The Palm Beach County School District confirms the incident happened on Tuesday.
A district spokesperson says the principal was immediately made aware and the vending machine was locked so students couldn't use it.
HUNGRY RAT LOOKING FOR A SNACK 🐀:
Take a look at this cell phone video of a rat climbing through a vending machine inside Atlantic Community High School. The district says the principal was made aware + the machine was locked + exterminator came out. @WPTV@FOX29WFLXpic.twitter.com/kADnVxIY8O