Man found shot and died at the scene in Delray Beach, police say

Police say a man was found dead with a gunshot wound Thursday morning in Delray Beach.
Posted at 5:25 AM, Jun 17, 2021
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene Thursday morning in Delray Beach.

According to police, he was found just after 2 a.m. at 1220 Linton Boulevard near Waterford Place.

Police are investigating, but haven't released any information about a suspect at this time.

Several evidence markers can be seen by a screen surrounding the body in the street.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

