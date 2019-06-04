Menu

Watch
NewsRegion S Palm Beach CountyDelray Beach

Actions

Kids in Delray Beach learn baseball from police officers

Posted: 3:43 PM, Jun 04, 2019
Updated: 2019-06-04 21:53:08Z
items.[0].videoTitle
Police were a big hit with several youngsters at the annual Delray Beach Police Department baseball camp. The free camp was held at Pompey Park.
wptv-delray-police-kids-baseball-.jpg

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police were a big hit with several youngsters at the annual Delray Beach Police Department baseball camp.

The free camp was held at Pompey Park.

Detective Anthony Sala said the officers love sharing their knowledge of baseball with the children. “For us it is a way to desensitize the badge so these kids can trust us."

They spend three days going over skills and playing the game with officers.

“One of the most humbling things is when you are out and the kids see you, it is not officer Sala it is ‘coach, coach, coach,’” said Sala.

The camp is for beginners as well as those already playing the game.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Preparing you for tomorrow