Man found dead in a vehicle near Boynton Beach

His death is being investigated as a homicide
Posted at 11:20 AM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 11:20:56-04

SUBURBAN BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A man was found dead inside a vehicle near Boynton Beach Saturday night.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5300 block of Cedar Lake Road in the Reserve at Ashley Lake development at 7:30 p.m., where they located the man.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived at the scene to investigate his death as a homicide.

The motive and suspect information are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

