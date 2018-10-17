BOCA RATON, Fla. - It’s best simply said: a bedroom of her dreams. Volunteers with Special Spaces Boca Raton recently worked around the clock to give a Delray Beach toddler, who is battling acute leukemia, a place as special as she is. It's what they do.

And the little girl’s reaction showed the makeover was truly magical.

“Lily eats dreams and lives princesses. She gets up every morning and puts on her princess dress,” said Peggy Peterson with Special Spaces Boca Raton.

Peterson and others worked around the clock to transform Lily Ferguson’s room into a place fit for a princess, “Princess Lily.”

Peterson, who does this with her team for children battling life-threatening illnesses, said it is a place to go to find peace and to heal.

Lily is 2-and-a-half-years-old and battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia, but when she walked in the door of her new bedroom, the focus wasn’t on her illness.

“There’s Belle and there’s Rapunzel’s tower,” she exclaimed.

“She's been through so much this year alone, it makes me feel wonderful she has a place so special,” said Kristen Adams, Lily’s mother.

When her mom asked how her room made her feel, Lily said “good!” That’s exactly the response everyone wanted to hear.

“It’s all about making the child feel safe, making them feel comfortable,” said Peterson.

Lily has another year of treatment ahead of her.

If you’d like to help Special Spaces Boca Raton complete their mission one bedroom at a time- by donating time, items, or funds, visit their Facebook page.